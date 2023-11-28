‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Enlists Real-Life Rock Royalty for Sequel

We already knew that Rob Reiner’s upcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel would bring the entire fictional band back together, but it turns out, the new movie will also add a few real-life stars to the mix—including a Beatle.

During an appearance on the podcast “RHLSTP,” in which host Richard Herring revealed that the musical mockumentary is among his favorite movies, Reiner shared some exciting new information about the project.

“Everybody's back,” Reiner told Herring, confirming the previously reported news that original stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer would all return. Plus, he added, “Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John, and a few other surprises. Garth Brooks.”

As Variety notes, the film was initially set to release in March of 2024 before Hollywood’s simultaneous writer and actor strikes delayed schedules industry-wide. During the podcast episode, Reiner told Herring, “We’re gonna start shooting at the end of February.” The production has not announced a new release date.

This Is Spinal Tap and its deadpan satire didn’t necessarily scan with all audience members when it first debuted, but it’s since become a beloved cult classic and, in 2002, made it into the National Film Registry.

When Herring asked if Reiner ever anticipated the level of cultural influence his film would one day achieve, he replied, “No—never did.”

Looking back on making the National Film Registry, Reiner said, “It’s bizarre that happened. ...We previewed it in a theater in Dallas, Texas, and people didn’t know what the heck they were looking at. They came up to me afterwards and they said ‘I dont understand, why would you make a movie about a band that nobody's ever heard of? And they’re so bad! Why would you do that?’”

In a choice bit of irony, given the sequel’s current guest star list, Reiner added that miffed audience members told him, “You should make a movie about the Beatles or The Rolling Stones!”

Welp! At least now there’s one Beatle in the mix—and better yet, a lot more people are now in on the joke.