This Is The Most Fun You'll Have Washing Your Face

This little device, which turns any face cleanser into a squishy, bouncy foam, is one of the best things I've ever added to my skin care routine. "Why not by foaming cleanser?" you may ask. Well, because it's incredibly fun to watch a slightly soapy, watery concoction transform into a supple, smooth mass of foam. It's honestly like magic.

And the benefits aren't just aesthetic. Foam is much gentler on your skin and reduces friction, compared to a traditional gel or cream cleanser. That means there's less risk of irritating you skin or damaging any sensitive areas you may have.

All you do is fill the cup up with water to the dotted line, squeeze some cleanser onto the pump, and go to town. In seconds, you'll witness the watery mixture expand into marshmallow-like foam. - Jillian Lucas

