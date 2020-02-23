This Is the Only Move That Will Stop Sanders Now

So it’s another win for Bernie Sanders, his easiest yet.

It’s now completely legit to ask if he’s just going to waltz his way to this nomination. Yes, we’ve only had three contests. But we see the lay of the land. Sanders is in the left lane, way ahead of Elizabeth Warren. The other lane is crowded with people who either have shockingly underperformed or just don’t quite have the mojo—or both.

The panic is going to grow. Sanders is now going to be Target A for a while for everybody—Elizabeth Warren included, I’d imagine. That comes with being the frontrunner, but it’s intensified here because so many Democrats are strongly against him. So now he’s really going to be attacked.