Ron DeSantis thought he could win over the MAGA base and secure the 2024 nomination by being the smart, indictment-free version of Donald Trump, but, judging by his less-than-robust campaign performance, he thought wrong.

“It’s a fundamental misdiagnosis of Trump and his relationship with his audience,” explains Rolling Stone reporter Adam Rawnsley, who joins the latest episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast to talk Trump and DeSantis, and exactly where DeSantis’ campaign went wrong.

“Because the thing is, Trump voters don’t believe he got himself into those situations because he did something stupid,” adds Rawnsley. “Essentially, his legal problems are validation. It’s not part of a legitimate investigation of the many crimes he committed. It is persecution for him being so wonderful.”

According to Rawnsley, there’s only one real way that Trump could ever lose his hold on the Republican base, and he shares it with TNA co-host Danielle Moodie, who has a valid and skeptical follow-up question.

Also on this episode: Capital B rural issues reporter Aallyah Wright tells co-host Andy Levy a story she recently reported that is so horrendously racist it left him nearly speechless. It involves a small town in the South and the Black mayor there whose life has been made hell by the white people living alongside him.

Plus! Andy and Danielle point out one of the biggest oversights of rightwinger Ben Shapiro in his takedown video of the Barbie movie and dive deeper into Ron DeSantis’ tainted legacy.

