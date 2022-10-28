This Plush Fiji Hotel Treats You Like a Deluxe ‘Castaway’

With more than 333 islands, being forced to pick the right island to visit in Fiji is a bit like walking into a new gelato shop where you can really only get two or three flavors and samples are forbidden. It all looks great, but if you choose the wrong ones, the disappointment will cut deep.

After a recent trip to the famed island chain to check out the just renovated Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa for Room Key, I can point you safely to the dulce de leche of islands—Monuriki Island.

Visiting an idyllic and virgin tropical island is usually at the top of the list for visitors to the Pacific—although most would likely prefer to do it in a less dramatic fashion than Tom Hanks and his volleyball. But you can experience the same untouched wonder of an uninhabited island with dreamy white sand and sparkling clear water without the stress of wondering if you’ll live or die—in fact, Monuriki is the very island used in the film (confusingly, there’s another island in the chain called Castaway Island) and can be visited.

I arrived in Fiji via its flagship carrier, Fiji Airways, which operates new nonstop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver. The largest island, and the “mainland,” is Viti Levu, and given the long flight and time difference you might want to plop down here for a couple days before you start island hopping. On the island’s west coast one can find the Sofitel, which abuts Nadi Bay on 26 acres and recently underwent a $50 million renovation. It’s a sprawling complex done in a Pacific modern style with numerous restaurants, pools, and different beach clubs for families and those who want something adult only. Traveling solo and looking for tranquility, I opted for the Waitui Beach Club, which was adults only and has its own pool, beach cabanas, and a spa. It actually felt like a separate resort, which was key after a long flight. In such a big complex it’s often best to find your “spot”—mine was the Waitui Bar & Grill at night when it’s all lit up by candle and faces the ocean. The rooms are done in an open space style with a very light and clean design bringing the main focus to the window perfectly framing the outside beauty of the palm trees, garden, and the ocean.

One of the nice things about starting your trip here is that you can do a day cruise to Monuriki Island. The small island feels almost untouched and it’s on its tip where you will find nice sand to lounge as the rest of the island is occupied by a pointy volcanic mountain. Surrounded by coral reef just a couple meters from the shore, it is perfect for snorkeling or diving. As it’s still controlled by the Yanuya people, visiting required permission and most people go to it on larger group day cruises. The Sofitel, however, does it up in style in a small group and brings chic beach lounges, bean bags, and champagne waiting for you when you arrive. There’s also a guide on hand to hike the island. (A guide is required as the island is home to a number of endangered species.) If hanging out on the beach isn’t enough, the hotel also arranges snorkeling, paddle boards, and even jet skis to cruise around the island.

So to answer the age-old question of what luxuries I’d bring to a deserted island, my answer now is snorkeling gear, champagne, and a massage therapist from a luxury hotel.