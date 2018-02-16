This Pocket PC Could Replace Your Desktop

Sometimes it’s the smallest things that can have the most significant impact. A tiny chip can support everything from high-quality radio and video connections to powering enormous motors and vehicles. So it's not surprising that our devices are following suit, like the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC, which is the size of your smartphone and packs an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, boasts high-speed, built-in Wi-Fi and bluetooth, and runs on Windows 10.

What's so useful about the Ockel Sirius B is that it takes technology and accessibility to a whole new level: this perfectly portable device makes it possible to take your entire computer setup with you sans laptop. All you need is a keyboard and monitor or TV screen— and the necessary inputs. It's a perfect for college students in a dorm looking to save space or people who travel between offices for work often and want a reliable computer setup without having to carry a laptop.

And while a pretty face isn't everything, in the case of the Ockel Sirius B, it should be noted. The device is sleek and aesthetically pleasing — not to mention, super functional. Because of the advanced hardware components, it's natural that it'll generate more heat, but it has a heat sink to keep it cool. Usually, the Ockel Sirius B is $349, but you can get it now for $299.

