This Pride Month, the LGBTQ Community Must Confront Its Racism

As Pride Month begins, my fiancé and I can’t even begin to think about celebrating it right now.

We are both black gay millennials watching our country burn before our very eyes. Another black man, black woman, and black transgender person was killed by the police. Our rage and heart breaks as we see protesters be further terrorized and tear-gassed by cops.

Last week, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on the ground on tape in broad daylight. Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed black woman, was shot to death after police allegedly executed a search warrant of the wrong house. Tony McDade, a 37-year old black trans-masculine person, was killed during a suspicious police encounter.