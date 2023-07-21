Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Is there a world where Donald Trump’s classified documents trial begins before the 2024 presidential election?

Inspired by Trump’s latest freakout over a target letter he received regarding Jan 6., that’s a question that The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie asks Melissa Murray, a professor of law at NYU and an MSNBC talking head and legal analyst, on the latest episode of the politics podcast.

Murray thinks so, pointing to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s strong response to Trump’s delay requests as one argument for the trial kicking off, and maybe even concluding, before people hit the polls.

“Donald Trump's modus operandi here is to delay, delay, delay. He’s already filed a motion to delay the trial until after the 2024 election. And I thought that Jack Smith’s response, which was very, very forceful, was really excellent. Not just because it made clear there is no basis for delaying the trial in such an extreme way, but it was also really directed to Judge Cannon and the court of public opinion,” says Murray.

“I think he was basically telling her, ‘We are all watching you. The world is watching you. The world knows there’s no reason to delay this. And if you give in to this guy who acts like he has you in his back pocket, it’s gonna look really shady. And you’ve already embarrassed yourself last year…’”

Murray also shares her trial timeline prediction down to the month she thinks it could begin (as well as her exasperation with all the indictments—and possible indictments—swirling around Trump.)

“This dude be crimin’” she says.

“Allegedly! Allegedly! Allegedly!” adds Danielle.

Also on this episode: Danielle and co-host Andy Levy listen to a video that Trump released on his Truth Social account, which they say is a preview of what another one of his presidencies will look like: Full-on authoritarian.

Plus! Sarah McLaughlin, Senior Scholar, Global Expression at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Expression (FIRE), spars (kindly!) with Andy about religious freedom of speech and explains why the UN Human Rights Council’s resolution that supports the prosecution of blasphemy won’t be so “pretty” in practice.

