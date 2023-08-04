This Will Be the Least Memorable Republican 2024 Debater

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The first Republican debate for the 2024 presidential election is slated for the end of August and the hosts of The New Abnormal politics podcast have predictions for who is most likely to win and who is most likely to lose, if Donald Trump isn’t on the stage of course.

“They’re all such trash-compactors,” jokes co-host Danielle Moodie. “It’s really hard to see what load of shit outshines the other load of shit.”

Co-host Andy Levy has a prediction for the best debater though: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“Obviously, I don’t agree with his ideas... but I think there’s something about his personality that sets him apart from the others. And I think minus a Trump on the stage sucking up all the oxygen, I think he’ll benefit the most,” says Andy.

Danielle chimes back in, with a prediction for the least memorable debater. Can you guess who it is?

The rest of the episode is all about the environment and climate change, both past and present, broken down by these two experts:

First up, David Lipsky, author of The Parrot and the Igloo, gives a historical overview of climate change, specifically when chemists first realized the Earth was getting warmer, and how people and pop culture felt about the topic back then—even after one scientist in the ’50s said that its effect would be “violent.”

Then, Richard Lazarus, professor of environmental law at Harvard University, talks about the time former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the late Sen. John McCain actually agreed on climate change, and what messed everything up.

He also has a sobering answer as to whether we are too late to prevent the disastrous impact of climate change. There’s bad news, but sorta-good news, too.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.