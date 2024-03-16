Three Killed in Philly Township Shooting, Suspect Still at Large

A suspect has been identified in a Saturday shooting that left three dead and the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township temporarily under a shelter-in-place order.

According to local law enforcement, police were dispatched to investigate reports of a shooting. The initial investigation determined that 26-year-old Andre Gordon, driving a stolen vehicle, had allegedly killed two people at a residence in the township around 8:52 a.m. local time.

Gordon, according to police, then shot and killed another individual before fleeing the scene, eventually stealing another car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General. Police believe that Gordon knew all of the victims, outside of the person he carjacked.

The vehicle Gordon stole was a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV with a “Namaste” sticker on the rear bumper. Police described Gordon as a Black male, 6’1”, with a thin build and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

FOX 29 reporter Steve Kelley first reported that shortly before noon local time, police in Trenton, New Jersey, had found the carjacked Honda unoccupied. SWAT units had also begun entering the house where the vehicle was located, according to law enforcement.

Additionally, the Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled due to the shelter-in-place order that was imposed on the township.

With the suspect’s vehicle located in New Jersey, Falls Township lifted the lockdown order early Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he had been briefed on the shooting and has directed state police to “coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.” he also advised local residents to continue to shelter in place.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Falls Township Police for additional comment on the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated…