Police Say D.C. Shooter Had ‘Sniper-Type Setup’ as Suspect Found Dead

Police in Washington, D.C. say a person of interest in a shooting near several schools that left three people injured Friday afternoon has died by suicide.

D.C. Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday night, “We believe that the suspect took his own life as MPD members were entering or breaching the apartment where the suspect was located.”

In the announcement, Contee did not identify the deceased pending family notification. However, in an earlier post on Twitter, the police department identified the person of interest as 23-year-old Raymond Spencer.

Cops responded to the shooting near Edmund Burke School and the University of the District of Columbia around 3:30 p.m. Friday, arriving to find two adult men and one minor girl injured.

On Friday night, Contee described the shooting as “very much a sniper-type setup with a tripod,” and said the shooter’s “intent was to kill and hurt members of our community.”

Metro police confirmed that a livestream circulating on social media that appeared to show the terrifying incident from the shooter’s perspective, had in fact been filmed by the gunman.