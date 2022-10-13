‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

Warning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes.

A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings.

Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacrifice, torture, murder, dismemberment and partial consumption of two women in their 50s, according to Kerala Police. They were arraigned on Wednesday.

The trio may have killed others, police fear, but they stand charged with the murders of Padmam and Rosly—identified only by singular names in Indian press outlets. The alarm was reportedly raised by Padmam’s sister, who told police the victim has last been seen in Shafi’s car on Sept. 26.

Shafi is thought to have been the couple’s witch doctor, and all three say he had a sexual relationship with Laila Singh—usually in the presence of her husband.

Shafi is accused of killing Padmam, while Laila Singh is accused of murdering and beheading Rosly. Her husband is accused of chopping off Rosly’s breasts for consumption.

“It has now been proved that he (Shafi) is a psychopath and a sexual pervert, and the one who derives sexual pleasure and will go to any extent even to kill for it,” the Kerala police commissioner told India Times. He apparently lured the Singhs by advertising financial help on a fake Facebook site and a fictitious interest in Japanese poetry.

The murders, which allegedly took place on June 6 and Sept. 26, form the basis of the case against the trio. According to local police investigators, Shafi directed the Singhs to lure the victims—both lottery sellers—to his home, where they were murdered.

Laila Singh reportedly admitted to police that she had eaten Rosly’s flesh on the promise of financial prosperity, and that her husband had consumed Padmam’s genitals to maintain his youth. After both murders, Mrs. Singh is said to have had sex with Shafi as Mr. Singh prayed.

The dismembered body parts that had not been consumed were then hidden in a pit in the garden of the Singh home, and discovered after investigators excavated the area, police say.

“The murders were brutal, the women were killed within 24 hours after missing,” Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, who led the initial investigation, told local media. “The manner of killing is indescribable.”