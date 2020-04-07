Netflix has not invited Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to a rumored reunion episode for its wildly popular docuseries—but the Big Cat Rescue owner says it’s just as well. She wouldn’t have wanted to attend anyway.

Tiger King figure Jeff Lowe first sparked rumors of an upcoming reunion on Saturday, during a conversation with a fan on Cameo. Lowe said that he and his wife, Lauren, would attend the reunion filming on Sunday, with the special set to air in the next week. On Monday, central Tiger King figure Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, said during Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show that he will not appear in the episode.

“It’s going to be a live episode, kind of like a reunion,” Passage said. “Netflix didn't contact me to [be] a part of that.”

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for confirmation regarding the rumored reunion, which has not been formally announced.

Either way, it’s hardly surprising that Carole Baskin is not interested in joining in. She’s previously slammed the series as “salacious and sensational.” As a representative for Baskin told Entertainment Weekly, “We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”