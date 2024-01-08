Tiger Woods and Nike Break Up After 27-Year Partnership

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has ended his partnership with Nike after 27 years.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods wrote Monday on X.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Nike also posted a picture of Tiger Woods to its Instagram, writing, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” the caption read.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said that the golfer decided not to renew his contract with Nike. It remains to be seen what his next move will be.

Marc Maurer, the CEO of Swiss sneaker brand ON Running, confirmed Woods will not be signing with his company at the ICR retail conference after speculation over their potential partnership.

Woods also addressed rumors of his next steps, writing in the same Twitter statement as his Nike announcement, “People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”