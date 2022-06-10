TikTok Star Found Dead in Mall Parking Lot After Cryptic Video

Just hours after posting a cryptic video to TikTok about dying young, 19-year-old influencer Cooper Noriega was found dead at a mall parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, a medical examiner report says.

The cause of Noriega’s death was not released, and a request for details from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately answered.

TMZ reported that Noriega, who had nearly 2 million followers on TikTok, was not in a vehicle when his unconscious body was spotted by a passerby on Thursday night. The report stated that first responders attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Foul play is not suspected.

In Noriega’s next-to-last video, posted on Thursday night, he asked his followers: “Who else b thinking they gone die young af.”

Noriega posted daily videos online showcasing his life in Los Angeles. He also had a significant following on Instagram and made a podcast appearance with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy just last week.

The teenager was set to turn 20 on June 28, records show.

Comments on Noriega’s TikTox blew up Friday morning as news of his death spread, with mourning fans sharing their love for the young star. The same happened for his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Quesada, whose TikTok also became filled with messages of support.

Quesada announced to her 4 million followers in April that she and Noriega were mutually splitting after dating since October 2020.