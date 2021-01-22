Late Friday morning, at the end of an unusually busy news week, Fox News anchor Harris Faulker evidently ran out of things to be outraged about and turned her attention to Time magazine’s first cover of the Joe Biden era.

In Faulkner’s words, the cover, which was illustrated by longtime Time artist Tim O’Brien and is accompanied by the headline “Day One,” shows Joe Biden in the Oval Office “trashed by his predecessor as he looks out at the nation on fire.” She went on to posit that if the cover depicted a Republican president in a similar way, “mainstream media would be on fire about it, but with Joe Biden it’s OK to do this?”

Faulkner grew increasingly agitated as she stared at the illustrated cover and shouted, “That’s not real! That picture isn’t real! I thought we were a nation who cared about the facts.”

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, O’Brien’s artwork depicted Trump looking into mirror and seeing a king, as well as one in which a wave appeared to be washing him away as he sat at the Resolute Desk. In neither of those cases was anyone confused.

Even when Faulkner’s on-air guest started to seem a bit perplexed about why they were spending so much time on an obviously satirical magazine cover and tried to pivot to conversation to talk about “cancel culture,” the host couldn’t let it go.

“Let’s see if others in the mainstream media have the gumption to call out the fact that that’s just a complete lie,” Faulkner added of the cover that no one in their right mind would think was a literal image of the Oval Office as Trump left it.