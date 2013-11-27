Times Leader Writers Can't Decide Where Richard III Should Be Buried

Part of the point about newspaper 'leader' editorials is that whoever writes them, they speak with one voice, the voice of the paper.

So, embarrassment for the Times today, which has a prominent leader saying that Richard III's remains should be buried at Leicester Cathedral - but just a year ago was arguing in another leader that the last Plantagenet King they should be buried at Westminster Cathedral.

Then the Thunderer declared, "With apologies to the two princes in the Tower, he must be reburied in Westminster Abbey, but today, they say: "Richard III was a real villain, not a pantomime one, yet a pantomime is what the arrangements for his burial are becoming. On legal and archeological precedent, his remains ought to be interred in Leicester Cathedral."

None of which changes the fact that he should be buried in York.