Stomping on the Constitutionby Gerald L. Shargel

Critics blasting the feds for reading Faisal Shahzad his rights aren’t just guilty of playing politics. Gerald L. Shargel on Joe Lieberman’s dangerous call to strip suspects of their citizenship.

The Taliban's Favorite Websiteby John Avlon

When the Pakistani Taliban claimed credit for the failed Times Square bombing, they did it via an American terrorism blog. John Avlon talks to the guy who both the U.S. military and the terrorists get their news from.

Watching the Terroristsby Michael Sheehan

The Times Square bomb scare is a fresh reminder that America needs to step up surveillance to stave off attacks. Former NYPD counterterrorism boss Michael A. Sheehan on why we need more cameras now.

Kelly's Warby Lloyd Grove

Hours after the New York City police commissioner’s detectives helped arrest the suspected Times Square plotter, Ray Kelly talked to Lloyd Grove about how the attack was foiled—and what he’s doing to prevent future terrorists.

5 Foiled Terror Plotsby The Daily Beast

The SUV bomb dismantled in Times Square over the weekend is the latest success for law enforcement since 9/11. The Daily Beast rounds up four other terror attacks that were defused before they could wreak domestic havoc.

What Pakistan's Terrorists Wantby Bruce Riedel

While Faisal Shahzad, the accused Times Square car bomber, appeared to live a suburban American life, evidence is mounting that he trained with the Pakistani Taliban. As investigators probe his ties to Karachi, Bruce Riedel warns of the Pakistani Taliban’s growing threat to America.

The Times Square Suspect's Terror Tiesby Philip Shenon

Faisal Shahzad has been formally charged with five counts of terrorism and admitted to having received bomb-making training in Pakistan. The Daily Beast’s Philip Shenon reports that the feds are investigating whether he's tied to a Pakistani American involved in the Mumbai attacks—and what role Emirates airline played in his capture.

