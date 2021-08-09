Time’s Up Chief Roberta Kaplan Resigns Over Ties to Cuomo Fiasco

Time’s Up Chairwoman Roberta Kaplan resigned from the organization on Monday amid criticism for her role in an effort to undermine the sexual-harassment allegations of one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers.

Kaplan submitted a resignation letter to the gender-equality group, which was first reported by The New York Times early Monday, that stated her work as a lawyer meant that she was unable to openly answer questions about her involvement with the embattled governor or his onetime top aide Melissa DeRosa, who she represented in the attorney general inquiry.

More to come...