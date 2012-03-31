Tina Fey’s Dance Moves, a Blind Dog Is Rescued, and More Viral Videos

Bales’s Wife: He Wasn’t ‘Involved’

The wife of Staff Sgt. Robert Bales told Matt Lauer on Today Monday that her husband’s alleged involvement in the killing of 16 Afghan civilians was “unbelievable.” “I just don’’t think he would do that,” she said before discussing their family and his role raising their two children.

Aziz Ansari Talks Obama Meet and Greet

Aziz Ansari sat down with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to talk about meeting President Obama and their odd—but exciting—interaction.

Michelle Obama’s Reality TV Roles

Call her the first lady of reality shows. NBC announced Wednesday that the FLOTUS will appear on The Biggest Loser, but that’s far from her first foray into the genre. Watch our mashup of her TV spots.

Meet the New Susan Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent has done it again. The franchise that made the singer an overnight sensation has a new unlikely Internet star with some serious pipes. Reality TV competitions: the gift that keeps on giving.

Obama Meets Mad Men

The Chris Matthews Show debuted quite the imaginative remake of the introductory credits from the hit TV show Mad Men over the weekend. President Obama steps into the shoes of Don Draper–the presidential campaign his demise.

South Park Turns “Tebowing” Into “Faith Hilling”

First there was “planking,” then there was “owling.” and now there’s … “Faith Hilling?” Internet, meet your newest meme—that is, if Wednesday’s South Park has anything to do with it.

“Sand Flea” Robot Leaps Over Building Wall

Up, up and away—how high can a tiny robot go? Higher than you might think, as this mini-bot demonstrates in this clip that’s gone viral.

How to Dance Like Tina Fey

So she’s not exactly doing the dougie, but Tina Fey is reaching out to fans with some important life lessons—namely, how to break it down. Watch as she responds to a viewer question with a dance session you won’t soon forget.

New Video Shows Zimmerman Unscathed

The Trayvon Martin saga continues: new footage shows the teen’s killer entering the police department seemingly uninjured, though he claimed he was harmed by Martin.

Blind Dog Sees for the First Time

And now for the most uplifting video you’ll see all day: A dog named Fiona was found blind and living in a trash pile—until she was rescued by some animal lovers. Watch this remarkable video of her recovery.