My Time Inside MAGA World Showed Me All Its Secrets

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Journalist Tina Nguyen, who has written the new book The MAGA Diaries: My Surreal Adventures Inside the Right-Wing (and How I Got Out), tells The New Abnormal how her free market ideals as a college student saw her swept up in the early days of the MAGA movement.

“I entered the conservative world thinking it was like a pretty pure place that wanted to preserve the ideals of the founding fathers and believed in... free minds, free markets,” she told Andy Levy. “What I started noticing was that on the ground level, there were a bunch of people who were kind of willing to do whatever it took in order to get one up over the liberals and that they were being rewarded for their behavior.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Nguyen said young conservatives like herself were mentored by MAGA types who offered to help them advance their careers.

“They find a whole bunch of people who are liberty-minded and throw money at them and bring them to summer camps,” she said. “I was kind of shocked by how many important people would just give their business cards to me and be like, ‘let's get coffee.’ At some point I think I got Heidi Cruz’s business card and she was like, ‘you’re very promising, let’s hang out.’”

“When you’re really young, that access is sort of amazing and you feel really indebted to these people. But you’re also a little bit naive at the time, and you’re like, ‘oh my God, I just wanna make you proud,’” she said.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.