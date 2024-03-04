Tinto Amorio Makes the Best Patio-Perfect Skin-Contact Wines

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The spring equinox is arriving soon, and with that, I’m leaving my winter hermit mode behind and embracing all things outdoors. For me, nothing feels more appropriate to celebrate the beginning of spring than by enjoying a chillable red or skin-contact wine outside on the patio, in the park, or on the beach. While I’m not a sommelier, I am a self-certified wine-o, always looking to discover new bottles and winemakers. I had heard about Tinto Amorio’s natural wines on social media, and after finally getting to try them for myself, I can attest to how delicious Tinto Amorio’s new natural wines are.

Tinto Amorio is a Los Angeles-based natural wine brand whose mission is to make the best-in-class wines from California using sustainable farming practices, 100 percent organic grapes, and zero additives and synthetic preservatives.

Tinto Amorio Natural Wine Sampler Pack One of my favorite things about Tinto Amorio’s wines is that their dry fermentation method leaves them with zero grams of sugar, which means no headache (at least, for me). Buy At Tinto Amorio $ 109

If you’re looking for a patio-perfect skin contact wine, I would recommend the Bheeyo Orange Wine, made from a blend of grapes with 24-day skin contact and vibrant with notes of orange and gold apricot. Another solid option served al fresco is the Monje Orange Wine, which is bright and juicy with notes of mandarin orange and nectarine made with seven-day skin contact. Lastly, if you’re looking for a warm-weather-friendly, chillable red, Tinto Amorio offers the Jajaja Glou Glou red wine, which has notes of cherry spice, raspberry, and rhubarb, making it perfectly bright and acidic.

Whichever you choose (and I recomend sampling all three of wines mentioned above via its sampler pack), you really can’t go wrong with any of Tinto Amorio’s natural wines.