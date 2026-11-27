Elise Stefanik’s successor is off to a truly odd start.

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A newly elected MAGA firebrand has cleared the air about his sexuality after bragging about getting messages from gay men.

Anthony Constantino, the representative-elect for New York’s 21st district, employed an AI-generated frog to address speculation about his sexual orientation once and for all.

The 44-year-old, who stands between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, was up in the wee hours of Black Friday to post a minute-long song insisting that he’s not gay.

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“Anthony Constantino’s got something he wants you to know,” the animated frog sings. “I’m not gay!”

The tuxedo-wearing amphibian then launches into a catchy jingle that is surprisingly welcoming of the LGBTQ community—despite Constantino’s effort to distance himself from it.

Anthony Constantino is the representative-elect for New York's 21st congressional district. Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspa/Albany Times Union via Getty Ima

“If you’re gay, don’t you want a better America today?” the frog sings. “Come join the Republicans. Come join the fight. We want you safe. We want you free. A better America for you and me.”

“I’m not gay. (You don’t say?) But there’s room for everybody in the U-S-A,” the song concludes.

Constantino previously bragged about receiving messages from gay men. Anthony Constantino/X

The bizarre saga started on Monday, when Constantino touted private messages he had received from men calling him “handsome” and “sexy.”

“It’s already begun,” he wrote in an X post. “I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican. The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay. If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should be Republican.”

Two days later, Newsmax’s Greg Kelly asked Constantino about his sexuality in an interview.

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“Are you gay?” Kelly asked flat out.

“No. But it doesn’t matter,” Constantino responded. “It doesn’t really matter. It’s irrelevant. What matters is I’m an ideological Republican.”

“I want to champion American exceptionalism,” he continued. “I wanna make us a nation where people can be successful. You know, gay people like making money. They’re very successful at times. Why vote Democrat? They should be voting Republican.”

Constantino has been described as a “mini-me” of Donald Trump. Given his stature, the nickname seems fitting. Constantino For Congress

The MAGA provocateur, who once gifted a gold Donald Trump statue to the president himself, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since he was elected to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Constantino had a meltdown at the media in his expletive-laden victory speech.

“Evil media would not tell you what I did. Listen, you scumbags,” he said. “I had to listen to you a--holes. You’re a bunch of f---ing a–holes. Look at that a--hole right there. Him, look at that guy. You’re a bunch of a--holes. Kate Lisa, another f---ing a--hole. I wanna be clear with you: I’m not a politician.”

While other incoming lawmakers were preparing to represent their districts on Capitol Hill, Constantino was dining in South Florida. X

He later lashed out at the Daily Beast for accurately reporting that he attacked a female reporter.

Constantino was also busted skipping the freshman orientation for new House members to scarf down chicken parm with Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone.

“I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating Chicken Parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats,” he said.