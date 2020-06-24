To Fight Coronavirus, You Have to Understand How Weird It Is

The novel coronavirus is unusual. That much was obvious early in the pandemic, as the pathogen seemed to spread much faster than other coronaviruses, and kill at a higher rate than influenza viruses.

Since then, a team of researchers—most of them at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York—has begun to explain just how weird SARS-CoV-2 is. Their study, which first appeared in the scientific journal Cell last month, could help to nudge other researchers toward more effective therapies as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in many parts of the United States.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.