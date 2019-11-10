To Save the Press, Congress Must Take on the Tech Monopolies

Every week in America seems to bring another newsroom closure, or another announcement of journalist layoffs.

For months we’ve watched and waited as Congress and other parts of the federal government have pressed Google, Apple, Facebook, and other titans of the digital age on their increasingly monopolistic control of internet advertising revenue. We’ve hoped the pressure might convince them to release the stranglehold on the news business that’s cost us more than 7,200 jobs this year alone and forced venerable institutions like the New Orleans Times-Picayune to shut down.

There is no longer any doubt that the rapidly shrinking share of ad revenue that news publishers have taken in over the last decade—despite increasing readerships in many cases—has caused a fundamental crisis in the news industry.