Toddler Killed After Gust of Wind Blows Bouncy House Away

A two-year-old boy in Casa Grande, Arizona was tragically killed on Saturday when a bouncy house he was playing in took flight after a strong gust of wind.

Bodhi Naaf, was one of several children inside the inflatable structure when it was swept into a neighboring lot, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s office.

“A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital where he passed away,” the office said, according to NBC News.

Bodhi was transported to the hospital along with another child, whose injuries were not considered life threatening.

A GoFundMe has been set up for parents Karl and Cristy, who are expecting their second child in May.

“Amidst their sorrow, they face the daunting task of preparing for the arrival of their newborn,” said the post, written by Ashley Al-Khouri, who said her husband worked with Karl at the Phoenix Fire Department. The GoFundMe has already raised $135,000.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department gave also gave a heartfelt statement about the accident.

“We are all devastated by this tremendous loss of life,” the statement said. “The fire service prides itself on being one big family. Our membership and our department are doing everything we can to support Karl and Cristy during this difficult time.”

Last year, a woman in New Jersey fractured her skull after a carnival’s bouncy house became untethered and floated into the air.