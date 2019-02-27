Tomi Lahren: Minnesota Has a ‘Terrorist Wannabe Problem’ From Somali Population

Because we watch Trumpland TV so you don't have to, today we learned Tomi Lahren thinks Minnesota has a “terrorist wannabe problem.”

The Fox Nation host took on the district of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), which is home to the largest Somali diaspora community in the United States. On Wednesday, Lahren cited numbers from the FBI stating 45 people have traveled abroad to join Al-Shabaab or ISIS in the last 12 years, and that another dozen people have been detained due to their intent to travel abroad for the same purpose.

But why is it getting so bad now? Well a former Minneapolis PD Somali-liaison speculates a crackdown on gangs pushed parents to take their kids to mosques instead which became hotbeds for radicalization. Shocker.

She wrapped up with this:

It's clear Minnesota has a real terrorist wannabe problem, and Ilhan Omar is certainly not the one to tackle it. But question is, how long are we going to turn our backs and pretend this doesn't exist? Till the next terror attack? When it's too late? I hope not. Wake up, Minnesota.

Minnesota's Somali population is nearly 70,000; Lahren suggests it’s kids going to worship that’s turning, uh, 0.08% of them into jihadists. But according to Minnesota’s own Department of Public Safety, it’s “a deepening disconnect between youth and religious leaders, an internal identity crisis, community isolation, and lack of opportunity—including high unemployment, lack of activities for youth, and few mentors” that leads kids to explore terror, not religious involvement itself.

Terrorism is a complex issue, one that cannot be understood simply through the lens of one diaspora community or one religion. Wake up, Tomi.