Top Pentagon Official Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

Police in Coweta County, Georgia, arrested a top Department of Defense administrator as part of a human trafficking sting and released video of him allegedly requesting paid sex from an undercover agent.

Department of Defense Education Chief of Staff Stephen Hovanic—who oversees the schools educating the children of U.S. service members—was caught on video allegedly soliciting sex in a motel room as part of a sting operation by local investigators.

“Can we do half an hour?” Hovanic is heard asking the undercover agent in video released by authorities.

“That should be fine. But I am just going to let you know that I don’t play before you pay,” the undercover agent responded.

Hovanic appeared to hand her cash, shortly after which two police officers entered and placed him under arrest. Hovanic repeatedly claimed to them, “I’m not doing anything.”

“I was getting, I was getting a massage,” he said.

Hovanic faces a pandering charge for misdemeanor solicitation of sex. His is one of two dozen arrests that resulted from a two-day human trafficking sting carried out by Coweta County authorities.

Three of those charged are under investigation for “human trafficking and drug charges,” according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.