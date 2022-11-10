5 Top Twitter Execs Quit in Elon Musk’s Most Chaotic Day Yet

A handful of top privacy, security, and safety executives at Twitter have quit in the last day, walking out amid the increasing chaos caused by the erratic behavior of new owner Elon Musk, according to multiple reports.

The departures of chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty were first reported by journalists for the tech blog Platformer on Thursday morning.

Hours later, Platformer reported the exit of Yoel Roth, the company’s moderation and safety leader, who had led the push to reassure rattled users that Twitter would not spiral into anarchy in Musk’s hands.

Some right-wing commentators had implored Musk to fire Roth as soon as the billionaire took over due to old tweets Roth had penned in which he called Donald Trump a “racist tangerine.” But Musk said he supported Roth, praising his “high integrity” and urging Twitter users to follow him for “the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter.” Roth, in turn, had been publicly supportive of Musk in the days after the shock takeover.

Head of sales Robin Wheeler, who led a headline-generating Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, was also out, Platformer reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. Several outlets, including The Washington Post, Bloomberg News, and The Wall Street Journal, confirmed the blog’s reporting.

“Twitter is on life support,” Axios reporter Sara Fischer tweeted, adding that employees were telling her they think “it’s over” because “trust is gone.”

Tech outlet The Verge shared the entirety of a Slack message announcing some of the resignations, purportedly posted to an internal company channel by a senior member of Twitter’s legal team.

“This news will be buried in the return-to-office drama,” the unidentified lawyer wrote, likely referring to a dire email sent by Musk at 2:30 a.m. Thursday ordering everyone back into the office. “I believe that is intentional.”