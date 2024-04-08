Tori Spelling Details the ‘Beast-Like’ Fight That Led to Her Divorce

In the second episode of her new podcast, misSPELLING, Tori Spelling dug deeper into the explosive fight that led to her divorce from Dean McDermott.

Last week, in the debut episode of her podcast, the actress shared that she and McDermott, her husband of 18 years, had begun fighting after returning home from a day on set in June 2023.

“This guttural scream came out of me,” Spelling recalled in the new episode, which dropped Monday morning. “It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all. I was like, ‘Fuck you,’ and I took my most prized possession in that moment—my baked potato was loaded to perfection and I smashed it on the ground. I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that.”

“I was like, ‘Oh shit, that was too far,’” Spelling continued, explaining that she then locked herself in her bedroom, but that McDermott started banging on a door to a separate entrance of the room.

“He came around the side because I hadn’t thought about that, and I hadn’t locked those doors,” Spelling said. “So he came in and he was very, very upset. And he said, ‘I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I said, ‘OK. Great. OK.’”

That same day, Spelling recounted, McDermott announced in an Instagram post that they were getting a divorce. Spelling says she didn’t see the post until her 15-year-old daughter told her about it.

“I’m not kidding you guys, I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest,” Spelling said, admitting she felt “relief” at McDermott’s rogue public announcement. “I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it, so now I'm free.’ Like, ‘Everything has started, and this, I couldn’t do it. And he did it, and now I can move on. He’s put it out there, Let’s go. Yes. I needed this.’ You know? Like, I couldn’t do it myself.”

An official divorce filing didn’t come until last month, the same day Spelling recorded the first episode of her podcast—in a dramatic twist, she called McDermott on the air to inform him that she had filed the papers.