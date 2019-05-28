Tornado Strikes Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power

A fast-moving tornado struck the Ohio city of Celina late Monday night, uprooting trees, toppling power lines, tearing through homes and leaving thousands without power as area communities braced for more bad weather.

“We are asking everyone to please stay away and out of the affected areas from the storm,” the Celina Police Department posted on Facebook. “Power lines could still be live from the back feeding of generators. Emergency services need everyone to stay clear of the area so we can sort it out. We have been told that Red Cross is setting up at the Celina Eagles.”

No one was severely injured, according to local news reports. Multiple communities are still under tornado warnings, and local officials are still urging residents to seek shelter, according to WHIO-TV.

Photos of the twister’s damage in Celina, a city about 60 miles northwest of Dayton, Ohio, continued to circulate on Twitter into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Just got a first look at damage on Bruns Ave in Celina,” tweeted reporter Sean Cudahy of WHIO-TV, who posted pictures of houses with caved-in roofs and blown out windows, with debris strewn across the street. “Virtually an entire neighborhood destroyed. Hard to show all homes in dark, but MANY look like this.”

Tornado warnings were also issued for other communities in the Dayton area, including the city of Brookville, which will close its schools on Tuesday due to “extensive storm damage.” The Ohio Department of Transportation also told drivers to avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton, where crews are cleaning up debris.