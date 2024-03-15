At least three people were killed in Indiana after severe weather swept through the area, including a tornado that touched down at a trailer park, police confirmed to Fox and NBC News.

The deaths in in the mobile home park in Winchester, Indiana occurred after a storm blew through Randolph County, police told WRTV—but it remains unclear whether the deaths were caused by the tornado, which swept through after 8 p.m. local time. Two tornadoes had earlier touched down outside Madison, Indiana, around 2:30 p.m.; one in Hanover and a second in neighboring Switzerland County, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Indiana State Police for confirmation.

The news came as at least three other tornadoes pummeled Kentucky and Ohio, where severe weather struck another trailer park, near Indian Lake.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, a shortage of ambulances was reported after the trailer park was hit by a tornado, “or at least very high winds that have caused extensive damage.”

It is unclear if there were any casualties. Several tornado warnings have been issued across the state including a “very serious” and “very dangerous” half-mile wide tornado reported by the National Weather Service in northern Ohio Thursday night.

Dozens of buildings have been damaged or destroyed and power has been cut to thousands of homes.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed a couple of minor injuries were sustained after a tornado moved through Trimble and Carroll counties. Beshear said no one is reported is missing but it does appear there is “really significant damage” to at least 100 structures in the town of Milton.

He added that more storms were expected to roll through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, including more possible tornadoes.