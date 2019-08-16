Totes.com Is Giving You an Extra 25% Off Sitewide on Any of Its Umbrellas, Boots, Rainwear, and More

The thing about rain is that it never really goes away. From summer showers to fall downpours and back into wintry storms, you’re always in better shape with solid rain gear in tow. And Totes.com, the everything-rain-related products site, is giving you an extra 25% off anything on its site during the Friends & Family Sale going on this weekend only. Everything is included in the sale, from rainwear to boots and umbrellas—use code FAMILY25 at checkout to get that extra 25% off.

There are hundreds of options in the sale so we put together some of the top-rated ones for you. The Auto Open Close Umbrella is down to $14 this weekend and maintains a 4.5-star average rating. With auto open and close, it’s really easy to use and UPF 50+ will help protect you no matter how much sun is beaming down through the rain. If your dingy umbrella needs an upgrade, you just found a quality one for less than $20. Or check out the Cirrus Men's Chelsea Ankle Rain Boot. Slip-resistant and built with ultra-lightweight materials, the completely waterproof shoe maintains a style you don’t often see in rain boots. Durable and comfortable, you might wear these without needing rain as an excuse. You can get a pair right now for $38. From top to bottom, this sale’s got what you need to stay dry in any weather. | Shop at Totes.com >

