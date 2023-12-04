Tourist Dead After Taking on the World’s Highest Bungee Jump

A Japanese tourist died on Sunday after completing the world’s highest commercial bungee jump in Macau, local media reported.

The unnamed 56-year-old man began experiencing shortness of breath following the 764-foot jump at around 4:30 p.m. off the Macau Tower, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported. He then stopped breathing completely and was rushed to the Conde S. Januário Hospital for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him.

The man did not suffer any superficial injuries to his body during the jump, according to reports. Skypark by AJ Hackett, which runs the bungee jump and other activities at the Macau Tower, charges around $360 for individual jumps.

The company’s website asks that visitors disclose medical conditions including heart conditions and high blood pressure to staff before taking part in any of the Macau Tower’s “adventure activities.” AJ Hackett notes that having one of the conditions will not necessarily prevent someone from participating, however.

It’s not clear what caused the tourist’s death.

The Macau Tower bungee jump previously made headlines in January 2018 when another thrillseeker was left dangling in mid-air for around an hour about 180 feet above the ground, according to the Hong Kong Free Press. The Russian man was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

AJ Hackett said it suspected cold weather had activated a backup safety system as the tourist was being lowered to the ground after completing his jump, leaving him stranded. The company said at the time that there hadn’t been any other incidents since the attraction was first opened at the Macau Tower in 2006.