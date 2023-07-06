Tracy Chapman Is Making Bank Off of Inferior ‘Fast Car’ Covers

Thanks to country superstar Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” has landed somewhere the artist herself never anticipated.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” the venerated singer-songwriter told Billboard in an exclusive statement on Thursday. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Indeed, Combs’ take on “Fast Car” is a certified hit—along with topping Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week, the song is also currently sitting in the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100, behind Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

Chapman, who in 2021 won $450,000 in a copyright lawsuit against Nicki Minaj over an unauthorized sample of her song “Baby Can I Hold You,” is understandably protective of her music. But covers are legally permissible as long as artists secure the proper license and pay royalties, and from her statement, Chapman appears at peace with Combs’ take on her song. It probably doesn’t hurt that as of March, his version had already netted her $500,000 in residuals. (If there’s one thing we can all learn here, it’s this: Own your publishing rights!)

Combs is more faithful to Chapman’s original work than the dance versions of the song that Tobtok and Jonas Blue each released in 2015—which, together, launched the song back onto music charts decades after its release. As Billboard itself has observed, Combs’ hit also feels like an unlikely triumph, given the music industry’s retreat from cover songs in recent years.

Still, from Justin Bieber to Boyce Avenue to Passenger, the endless “Fast Car” covers are a testament to the song’s enduring power. Through them, Chapman’s genius will keep climbing charts and reaching new audiences—though it’s hard to imagine that any new take will ever top the original.