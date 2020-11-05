Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Coffee Subscription

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

A 3-Bag Coffee Subscription from Trade Coffee. Trade is my favorite subscription service because it all but ensures you never run out of coffee, and good coffee at that. They source coffee from renowned roasters across the country to guarantee freshness and quality. There is also a quiz that will allow your giftee to pick out three perfect bags for themselves—ones they are sure to love.

3-Bag Coffee Subscription Buy on Trade Coffee $ 60

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

The coffee snob. The coffee lover. Lorelai Gilmore. The person with the mug that says “But First, Coffee.” Anyone you know who misses sitting in cafes the most.

