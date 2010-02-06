Trailer: Dear John
With a 30% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Dear John isn't up to the high standards set by previous adaptations of Nicholas Sparks' novels like The Notebook. But it's genetically engineered to make you cry, so grab some tissues if you're going to watch this wartime weeper starring Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum.
