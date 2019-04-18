The Steamery Cirrus No.2 Travel Steamer Is The Beautiful Steamer Your Wrinkled Clothing Deserves

Even though I have organized and re-organized my drawers, things still tend to get wrinkled. I’m human. I tend to leave my clean laundry in a “folded” pile for a few days. And when I lived at my parents’ house, I co-opted my mom’s stand-up steamer every morning. Now, I have to resort to an iron every single day. It’s not great.

“Get a steamer,” you say. Well, I did and I never want to think about ironing again. The steamer I got is like the Rolls Royce of steamers. It’s the Dom Perignon of steamers. The Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer is the best-looking steamer out there and deserves to be in your routine.

The matte coating of the steamer is soft to the touch, something not many other steamers can claim. It’s a stunningly sleek piece of equipment that you will not only not mind keeping on your dresser, but you’ll want to have it there.

The hidden reservoir holds enough water to get through six straight minutes without a refill and comes to full steam in about 25 seconds. The detachable fabric brush is great for my silk and wool tops that tend to wrinkle in my slightly above-capacity closet. It even comes with its own protective pouch so that if you don’t want to risk a hotel iron, you can bring it along with you while you travel. The minimal design is a reminder that not all machinery needs to be clunky and unattractive.

Other Beautiful Steamers to Consider:

iSteam Steamer, $38 on Amazon: This luxe steamer can be used on wrinkles as well as in sanitizing any fabric.

Steam and Go Handheld Garment Steamer, $34 at Bed Bath & Beyond: A steamer that kind of just looks like a water pitcher is a great way to keep a low profile.

Joy Mangano My Little Steamer Go Mini® Hand Steamer, $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond: This highly-rated steamer comes in a multitude of colors to fit any steaming personality.

