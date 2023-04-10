Travel to Some of the World's Most Remote Spots

When you think of inspiring depictions of extreme travel, it’s usually documentaries or adrenaline-pumping YouTube videos filmed on a GoPro. It’s rarely a book. But our latest selection for Just Booked, our series on exciting new coffee table books, is just that–an inspiring book on extreme travel. Remote Experiences: Extraordinary Travel Adventures From North to South is its title and it was put together for the publisher Taschen by photographer Daniel De Vleeschauwer.

It’s a book perhaps best given for that jaded traveler friend of yours, the one who thinks they’ve seen it all. De Vleeschauwer’s photos take readers on some mind-boggling journeys. There’s the road trip from Hamburg to the northern tip of Europe and back, crossing through nine countries often on icy and lonely roads. Or you can follow along with a gaucho guide and traverse the otherworldly terrain of Patagonia. The one that grabbed our attention? Following in the footsteps of Genghis Khan and joining the golden eagle hunt in a remote area of Mongolia.