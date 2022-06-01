Travel to the Streets of Paris with this Book

For the first time visitor, the seeming monotony of Paris’s streets is part of its appeal—block after block of taste made manifest. But over time you begin to notice differences. Some are flamboyantly embellished while others are simple with only shutters as adornment. Some have balusters of dense, elaborate metalwork, while others are skeletally elegant.

The Facades of Paris: Windows, Doors, and Balconies, our latest selection for Just Booked (our series on gorgeous coffee table books) captures this variety in page after page of smartly rendered watercolors. Even those who are familiar with the city’s subtle variety will likely be surprised by how much they’re likely to sweep past without noticing.

If you want to flip through it hoping to escape back to the City of Light, or use it as a guide for certain ones you want to notice the next time you’re there, we’re right there with you.