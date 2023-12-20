Travis Kelce Defends Taylor Swift From Booing Fans

What a man says about his partner speaks volumes, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who, you surely know by now, is dating Taylor Swift—had a few gentle but firm words to say about the fans who booed her while she watched him trounce the New England Patriots last Sunday.

In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce’s co-host and brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, brought up Swift’s attendance at the game. He also noted that Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad and a longtime Eagles fan, showed up to the game wearing a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt.

“It’s kinda looking real nice on him, man. It’s a swaggy vintage joint,” Travis, allegedly a noted Chiefs vintage shopper himself, said.

He added, “I’ll say this—they showed Taylor at the game, and I mean, you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes.”

As for the Patriots fans who were less than enthused about Taylor’s presence at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Travis fiercely defended his beau.

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but, for the most part, everybody was fucking screaming their tail off for her,” he said, cleverly referencing Taylor’s recent Time interview where she said, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much [at NFL games] and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Travis continued on the podcast: “I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Taylor’s on record saying that stadium’s one of the funnest that she played at, so for them to show her is kinda just showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.”

Aw, Travis, your cards are showing.