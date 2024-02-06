Travis Kelce took some time out from Super Bowl preparation to gush over girlfriend Taylor Swift on Monday after her record-breaking win at the Grammy Awards, including revealing what his favorite song is.

Kelce was absent from the Sunday night award show as he preps for the big game with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates against the San Francisco 49ers, but on Monday, the tight end spilled what he told the pop star after she took home the Album of the Year award for Midnights; making her the first ever artist to achieve such a feat.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said during the Feb. 5 press conference as part of NFL Super Bowl Opening Night. “She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Kelce said he was “fortunate” to catch her winning her 13th Grammy award and record-breaking 14th after landing in Las Vegas “just in time.”

“The big one at the end...it was pretty amazing,” he said, adding his favorite Taylor Swift song at the moment is ‘Anti-Hero’... because I hear it every single day.”

When asked what he has learned from Swift to help his game on the field, he said Swift “has an amazing love for life, so just making sure I check my ego at the door and bring the right energy every single day.”

Kelce lauded Swift’s “unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life,” adding, “it’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into the Chiefs kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world, it’s just been cool to experience all that.”

“I love having her at every single game that she can make.”

Kelce confirmed he has heard snippets of Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced on the Grammys stage as she accepted the award for best pop vocal album.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable,” Travis confessed. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

He wouldn’t spill any more details on the album, claiming, “I’ll leave that up to her.”

Before the awards, on Jan. 31, Kelce told the Pat McAfee Show that he wished “I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it," he said.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”