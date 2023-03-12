Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says Feds Won’t Bail Out Silicon Valley Bank

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Sunday that there are no plans to bail out the Silicon Valley Bank in the wake of the institution’s devastating crash.

“We’re not going to do that again,” she said in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, referring to federal bailouts that took place after the 2008 market crash. “But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.”

Yellen was short on details about the government’s next steps, saying that was largely up to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation—which seized $209 billion in assets and took control of $175.4 billion in deposits hours after the bank imploded last week.

The FDIC insures deposits, but only guarantees up to $250,000. There have been calls for the FDIC to say it will protect all deposits, with some breathless predictions that if that doesn’t happen, there will be a nationwide run on banks.

“The gov’t has about 48 hours to fix a-soon-to-be-irreversible mistake,” billionaire investor Bill Ackman wrote on Twitter this weekend.

He claimed that unless someone buys SVB or the government covers all deposits by Monday, “the giant sucking sound you will hear will be the withdrawal of substantially all uninsured deposits from all but the ‘systemically important banks’ (SIBs).”

But Yellen sought to allay such fears, saying the collapse of the 16th largest bank in the country is an isolated situation that should not cause panic.

“What I do want to do is emphasize that the American banking system is really safe and well-capitalized, it’s resilient,” she said.

Regulators, she said, are working to help depositors, including small businesses that may be facing problems meeting payroll because of the SVB disaster.

It was, in fact, a run on SVB that precipated its failure. Depositors rushed to withdraw more than $40 billion last week after the bank abruptly disclosed that it needed to raise $2 billion in capital.

Analysts have noted that he CEO of the bank sold $3 million in shares a day before it went under, and that despite its financial issues, SVB went ahead and processed bonuses for employees hours before regulators stepped in.