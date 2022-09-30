Trevor Noah Announces Surprise Exit From ‘The Daily Show’

At the end of his broadcast Thursday night, Trevor Noah shocked the live audience and viewers at home by announcing that after seven years, he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show.

“My time is up,” Noah said to audible gasps from the crowd. “Yeah, but in the most beautiful way, honestly.” He called hosting the show, which he took over from longtime host Jon Stewart in 2015, “one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.”

But after seven years, he added, “I feel like it’s time.”