Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump for His Offensive Call to a Soldier’s Widow

From “day one” of Donald Trump’s presidency, “he has possessed a tremendous ability to conjure scandal out of thin air,” The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah said on Thursday night. This week, it all started when he falsely claimed that President Barack Obama never called the families of fallen soldiers. From there, it “just kept snowballing out of control.”

By the next day, he was telling the widow of a soldier killed in Niger that he “must have known what he signed up for.” On top of that, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), who was listening to the call on speakerphone, said Trump appeared to forget Staff Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s name.

“In Trump’s defense, and I know people don’t like that phrase, Donald Trump is the worst at words,” Noah said. “He was probably trying to convey a heartfelt message but instead the people interpreted it as him disrespecting the troops.” He then added, “I bet you wherever Colin Kaepernick is right now he’s probably, like, ‘Well, ain’t that a bitch?’”

“I don’t think we should be surprised that Trump offended this family,” Noah added. “We’ve all heard him speak. We’re offended every day.”

It “sucks” that Trump is so bad at this, Noah said, because there’s no one else who can pick up the slack. “Jared Kushner can’t do it because he’s on line one fixing the Middle East,” the host said. “You don’t want Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling because she’ll tell you your son didn’t die.”

Noah suggested that Melania Trump might be able to step in, but he was a little worried she might try to “sneak in her own personal agenda.” He imagined the first lady on the phone, saying, “I’m so jealous for the loss of your husband.”