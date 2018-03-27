Trevor Noah Drags Rick Santorum Over March for Our Lives ‘CPR’ Comments

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg did a great job responding to Rick Santorum earlier on Monday after the former Republican senator suggested students learn CPR instead of marching for gun control on CNN over the weekend. But The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah couldn’t let it slide.

“As always, not everyone is totally on board with this movement,” the host said Monday night, before playing the clip of “8 p.m. curfew in human form” Rick Santorum saying the student activist “didn’t take action to say, ‘How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem?’”

“Yeah, according to former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, citizens asking their lawmakers to make laws is them passing the buck,” Noah said. “What kind of logic is that? He would make one hell of a 911 operator.”

The host imagined Santorum getting a call about an intruder at someone’s house and saying, “Why don’t you try getting him out instead of asking the police to solve all of your crimes, OK?!”

For a fire, he might say, “Well, have you thought of CPR? I didn’t think so.”