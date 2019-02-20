On Tuesday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah addressed Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential announcement—before focusing on the “quaint” scandals of the other Democratic contenders that have thrown the alarmist folks at Fox News for a loop, from Kirsten Gillibrand asking if she should eat her fried chicken with her hands to Kamala Harris being misheard about her musical preferences while puffing on joints in college.

But the silliest “scandal” that got Fox News in a lather has to be Cory Booker’s veganism.

Following a montage of Fox News hosts losing their marbles over Booker’s personal diet, Noah remarked, “I don’t even understand how this is on the news. I say if Cory Booker wants to be a vegan president, he should go for it. His diet choices are his business, they don’t affect anyone else—or at least, that’s what I thought.”

The most outrageous example came from Sean Hannity, of course. “Are Democrats really trying to take the White House on a platform of banning meat?” Hannity exclaimed, before warning his viewers: “So lock your freezers, save your meat now—you may need it. It will be very valuable. A great investment for years to come.”

Noah couldn’t contain his laughter. “Oh man! I feel so bad for people who take Fox News seriously. It’s got to be so much work! Because they’re always telling you, ‘The Democrats are coming for your shit! You’ve gotta stockpile a lifetime supply of meat! You’ve gotta stockpile guns! You’ve gotta keep your fossil fuels! Your Bibles! American flags! Confederate statues! There must just be one closet at your house that’s chaos. Complete chaos.”

He added, “Fox News is like reverse-Marie Kondo: Just put everything in your house as long as it sparks RAGE!”