Trevor Noah Taunts ‘Scared’ Sean Hannity Over Michael Cohen Reveal

“Thank you,” Trevor Noah said, his hands together in prayer as he looked above to the comedy gods after telling viewers about Monday’s biggest news bombshell. “Yeah, it turns out Michael Cohen’s secret client was Sean Hannity, which, I’m sorry, is not a good look.”

The Daily Show host imagined Hannity on the phone with his wife saying, “‘Hey, honey, it’s so weird how I used the guy who pays off mistresses to get me out of that parking ticket.’”

From there, Noah got to the crux of the matter, which is just “how unethical” Hannity has been over the past weeks and months, especially as he condemned the FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s office without disclosing his ties to President Trump’s lawyer.

“He conveniently never mentioned that Cohen was his guy,” he said, “which, even for Sean Hannity, is pretty shady.” Noah pointed out that “even Instagram models have higher ethical standards” than the Fox News host because at least they acknowledge when they are being paid to promote a product. “I’m not expecting him to rise to the levels of the Kardashians, but c’mon, Sean!”

“Once you know that Hannity has personal skin in the game with Cohen,” the host continued, “it’s fun to go back and look at everything he’s said about the FBI raid. Because now, we can see that Hannity wasn’t just mad, he was scared.”