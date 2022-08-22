How Trevor Rees-Jones, Princess Diana’s Bodyguard and Sole Survivor of Crash That Killed Her, Rebuilt His Life

The only person to survive the high-speed crash that killed Princess Diana has been photographed for the first time in five years as the 25th anniversary of her death approaches.

Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, 54, who now calls himself Trevor Rees, was snapped by British tabloid the Sun while waiting for his family in a supermarket parking lot in Shropshire, England, as they did their shopping.

Scars are clearly visible on his face in the photos. They are understood to be from the devastating crash, which also killed driver Henri Paul and Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. The crash is said to have broken every bone in Rees’ face, which was reconstructed by plastic surgeons based on photographs. He lay in a coma for over a week after the crash and suffered brain damage and memory loss.

However he has rebuilt his life and career, and now lives with his wife and two children, having reportedly “earned a fortune as security director” for oil firm Halliburton, and is now head of security for drug company AstraZeneca, the Sun says.

A source was quoted by the Sun as saying: “Trevor is living a peaceful life. The enormity of what happened that night is still with him and the scars are visible. His life is quiet and uneventful now. He certainly doesn’t court publicity or speak much about it. He’s tried to move on and get on with his life.”