Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Crashes the Trump Trial Circus

Hot on the heels of his latest “Let’s Make a Poop” game show special featuring Rob Schneider, “Weird” Al Yankovic, and more, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was spotted engaging with the MAGA faithful outside of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Downtown Manhattan this week.

Now, the fruits of his comedic labors have arrived on YouTube for us all to enjoy.

“Triumph doesn’t have a formal gig right now, but I’ve been wanting to cover the election,” Robert Smigel, the former Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan O’Brien writer who created the iconic puppet, wrote in a message to The Daily Beast on Thursday. “Since this trial was right here in New York some writers and I just went for it, shooting with iPhones. We were low on cigars, but hopefully people support Triumph’s special and YouTube channel and he’ll buy some new ones.”

In front of the courthouse on the first day of the trial, Triumph begins by remarking, “While many legal experts say this case is weaker than Michael Cohen’s chin, Trump is said to be very nervous about it—terrified that the courtroom sketch artist won’t give him abs.”

Before long, Triumph starts trying to engaging with “diverse” Trump fans, “a virtual rainbow, representing every kind of mental disorder”—or, “a real who’s who of who’s off their meds”—but can barely get his jokes in over all of the unhinged screaming.

“But seriously, of all these crimes that Trump is accused of, which one are you going to ignore the most when you go to the polls?” Triumph asks one supporter, who replies, “The one where he was the grandfather of the vaccine.”

Speaking to another spectator on the street, Triumph jokes that a gag order isn’t going to silence Trump, but if you really want to keep him quiet, “Ask him to clarify his position on abortion.”

And finally, he makes the case that Trump is the “most obviously innocent man in the whole world—now that O.J. is dead.” The former president’s biggest fans can’t help but agree.